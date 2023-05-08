Boy Killed In Newark Shooting Was 'Life Of The Party' Like His Mom, Loved Ones Say

Those who knew the 8-year-old boy, killed when a gunman broke into his Newark home earlier this month, say life will be duller without him.

Community members gathered on a Newark sports field to honor Zah in a balloon release and vigil over the weekend.

Meanwhile, more than $1,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Zah's mom, Lee, who reportedly escaped out a second-story window of her home at the time of the horrific incident, according to abc7.

Police shot and killed the gunman, who killed another man in the horrific incident, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

"Who ever knows Lee they knew Zah was never far behind from her," reads the GoFundMe, launched by Belkis Moreno.

"Zah was and still is everything to Lee. Like his mother the life of the party Zah would light up the entire room with his smile and his dance moves.

"He was never shy to compete in dance battles with anyone, age was nothing to him becasue[sic] he knew he was going to win the crowd over."

