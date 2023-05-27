Boy Embedded In Windshield Airlifted, Bergen County Driver Charged: Ocean Prosecutor

Giancarlos Fernandez, of Hasbrouck Heights, was heading west on Freemont Avenue at a high rate of speed in a 2012 Infinity G37, when he struck the boy riding his bike around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, May 26, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The boy became embedded in the windshield of the vehicle and was eventually thrown to the pavement, police said. The boy was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with serious injuries and later listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Fernandez got out of his car and tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by Seaside Heights Police Department Detectives a few blocks away, authorities said. Once captured, Seaside Heights Police administered standardized field sobriety tests to Fernandez.

Fernandez was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where a warrant was obtained for a draw of his blood. Fernandez was subsequently transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is currently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Fernandez was charged with Assault by Auto and Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash with Serious Injuries.

