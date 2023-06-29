Bose Recalling Popular Products Due To Fire Hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that 884,000 Bose Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion bass modules that have electrical components that can fail in the speaker, creating a fire risk.

According to officials, the components are black or white with the Bose logo, product name, serial number “SER. NO.” and date code are printed on the product label, which can be found on the back or bottom of the bass module.

The product name is printed at the top of the label next to the Bose logo.

The multi-digit serial number printed on the bass module label includes the “date code” for that module that is reflected in the eighth through eleventh digits of the serial number.

Products subject to the recall:

Acoustimass 6 III Home Entertainment System;

Acoustimass 10 III Home Entertainment System;

Acoustimass 15 II Home Entertainment System;

Acoustimass 16 Home Entertainment System;

Acoustimass 5 Series IV Powered Speaker System;

Acoustimass15 Home Theater Speaker System;

Acoustimass 20 Powered Speaker System;

Companion CS-6 Powered Speaker System;

Lifestyle 5 Series II Powered Speaker System;

Lifestyle 8 Powered Speaker System;

Lifestyle 12 Powered Speaker System;

Lifestyle 20 Powered Speaker System;

Lifestyle 25 Powered Speaker System;

Lifestyle 30 Powered Speaker System;

Lifestyle 50 Powered Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 5 Series III Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 5 Series IV Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 8 Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 8 Series II Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 9 Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 20 Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 25 Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 25 Series II Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 30 Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 30 Series II Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 800 Speaker System;

Powered Acoustimass 900 Speaker System.

To date, there have been 21 reports of bass modules igniting or melting, including three fires that damaged carpets, an entertainment cabinets, and other items surrounding the box.

Anyone using the modules has been advised to stop and unplug them. They can be repaired by Bose or customers can get a 40 percent discount on a new and improved product.

