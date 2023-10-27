Fair 67°

Bone Chilling Halloween: Here's Your Trick-Or-Treating Forecast

You want spooky? Eighty degrees this week, below 40 next.

<p>This Halloween could be a cold one.</p>

Cecilia Levine
While this weekend is set to feel like summer, forecasters are warning residents in the Northeast of a chilly Halloween night.

Saturday, Oct. 28 is expected to be an idyllic beach day, with sunny skies and highs near 80. Temps will be around 50 at night, according to AccuWeather. Sunday is calling for rain showers in the afternoon with a high close to 60.

A significant cool-down is expected to set in early next week: Monday, Oct. 30 will be cloudy then rainy with a high close to 60, while Tuesday, Oct. 31 will be sunny with a high of 50.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 in time for trick-or-treating, with a chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.

Parts of western Pennsylvania could be as cold as 33 degrees.

