'Bohemian' Types Sought For Indie Film Shooting In Area

An independent film is looking for a "bohemian" type to be a lead actor in an independent drama shooting this spring and summer in the New York City area, according to a listing at Backstage.

The desired actor is a man, age 26 to 38, who is a "little rough around the edges. Think artist or musician, may have spent a night or two on a park bench," according to the listing.

A headshot/photo and video reel is required and all ethnicities are welcome, according to the listing. The gig pays $135 a day for 25 days of work.

