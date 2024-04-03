Light Rain Fog/Mist 41°

'Bohemian' Types Sought For Indie Film Shooting In Area

Do you live off the beaten path? Have you ever looked at a park bench and thought, "You know, I could sleep there?" 

A new movie is looking for someone with a bohemian look.

 Photo Credit: 10 Corso Como/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

An independent film is looking for a "bohemian" type to be a lead actor in an independent drama shooting this spring and summer in the New York City area, according to a listing at Backstage.

The desired actor is a man, age 26 to 38, who is a "little rough around the edges. Think artist or musician, may have spent a night or two on a park bench," according to the listing.

A headshot/photo and video reel is required and all ethnicities are welcome, according to the listing. The gig pays $135 a day for 25 days of work.

To view the listing, click here.

