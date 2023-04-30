Bogota Man Jailed For Domestic Violence

Joshua G. Mejia, 31, was arrested after the victim had to be treated at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck early Friday, April 28, Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Mejia remained held in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

