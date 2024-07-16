Fair 92°

Bodycam Footage Shows Response To Deadly Pedestrian Crash Involving Police Car In South Jersey

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released radio communications and bodycam footage of the police response to a deadly pedestrian crash involving a police vehicle last November.

 Photo Credit: NJAG
Cecilia Levine
Christofe “Christopher” Wita, 44, of Berlin, was struck by a Waterford police vehicle in the Atco section of Waterford on Nov. 23, 2023, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The fatal police encounter is under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). 

Click here to view the footage and listen to the radio transmissions.

Wita was struck by on-duty Waterford Police Sgt. Richard Sbarra on the White Horse Pike (Route 30) in Atco, Platkin said. Wita was pronounced dead on scene at 2:19 a.m.

