Overcast 74°

SHARE

Body Of Rutgers University Student Found On Campus: Prosecutor

Authorities are investigating after the body of a male student was found on the Rutgers University Campus in Piscataway.

Rutgers University police
Rutgers University police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Rutgers University Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

There was no threat to the public and no foul play was suspected, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Kenneth Cop of the Rutgers Police Department.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 on Busch Campus, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Calvert of the Rutgers Police Department at 732-932-7211 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732 745-3477.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE