Body Of Missing Paterson Swimmer, 19, Recovered From Delaware River

Jose Madera Martinez, 19, of Paterson, was found around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, July 16 near Kittatinny Point in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, according to a release from the NPS.

Madera Martinez was last seen “struggling in the current” around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Karamac — located about a mile north of Route 80, Daily Voice reported.

He was found in about 12 feet of water approximately one mile downstream.

Madera Martinez had been trying to swim from the New Jersey shoreline at Karamac to the bridge abutments in the middle of the river when he began struggling. Two other swimmers were rescued and a third was able to swim to shore.

None of the swimmers were wearing lifejackets, officials said, adding that the current is “particularly strong and swift” around the Karamac.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this young man following this tragic incident,” said US Park Ranger and Search and Rescue Team leader Dustin Gunderson.

“While our crews always hold out hope for a rescue during these incidents, it is also important to search teams to be able to bring the bodies of deceased loved ones back to their families as quickly as possible. We are glad that we could do that today.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.