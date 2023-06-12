Light Rain Fog/Mist 71°

Body Of Missing HS Senior, Standout Wrestler Recovered From South Jersey Lake

The body of an 18-year-old high school senior has been recovered from a lake in South Jersey, authorities said.

Victor Rodriguez
Victor Rodriguez Photo Credit: victor.r_23 Instagram
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

The body of Victor Rodriguez, a star wrestler at Pitman High School, was recovered in Alcyon Lake in Pitman by New Jersey State Police on Monday, June 12.

"It is with great sadness that after just over 17 hours of tedious and demanding work by many first responders, Victor has been recovered," Mayor Michael Razze announced on Facebook.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to the lake at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

