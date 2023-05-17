Fair and Breezy 64°

Body Found On 440 IDed As Missing Woman

The body found on Route 440 on the Jersey City-Bayonne border on Wednesday, May 17, has been identified as Norelis Mendoza, who has been missing last week, authorities announced.

Norelis Mendoza Photo Credit: Jersey City Police
Mendoza, a 32-year-old Lindenwold resident, had been last seen in Jersey City on Saturday, May 13,Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

Police in Jersey City had said she was last spotted at her mother's house on Montgomery Street and Monmouth Street.

Suarez said her death is considered suspicious. A cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the medical examiner's office, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to  investigate, Suarez said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

