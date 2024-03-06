Bob Dylan Biopic Starring Timothee Chalamet Shooting In Passaic County

"A Complete Unknown,", a biopic about Bob Dylan starring Timothee Chalamet will be shooting in the Garden State.

The movie is set to film in Hudson, Essex, Passaic and Cape May counties from the end of March through May, Steven Gorelick, the director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission said.

The film is directed by James Mangold, who previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line."

"A Complete Unknown" has been gestating for years and Dylan is an executive producer on the film, Mangold told IndieWire.

Mangold said the movie follows Dylan when he arrives in New York City in the 1960s and within a few years becomes one of the biggest names in music.

