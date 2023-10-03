Bloody Sunday: Woman, 22, Becomes Third Paterson Weekend Gunshot Victim To Die

Two 19-year-old men also were gunned down in the series of shootings in three different Paterson neighborhoods.

Mary Taylor was hospitalized in critical condition after responders said she was shot in the head during an apparent drive-by near the corner of Van Houten and Cianci Street outside Lou Costello Park shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Police briefly chased the suspected vehicle – a burgundy Hyundai – before the pursuit was terminated out of safety concerns.

Passaic County sheriff’s officers found the abandoned vehicle with shell casings inside on North 7th just off the corner of Jefferson Street a short time later. It had been reported stolen out of Passaic and bore a license plate that had been reported stolen out of Brooklyn, authorities said.

Taylor died at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi reported.

She was the last of five people to be wounded by gunfire in the Silk City on Sunday.

No fewer than seven shots were fired at the busy intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street, cutting down one of the men, shortly after 6:30 a.m

Police found him on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, Valdes and Abbassi said.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joe’s a short time later, they said.

The second man and a 42-year-old woman were shot around 12:30 p.m. on Highland Street near Park Place, two miles north of the first shooting, Valdes and Abbassi said in a brief release.

He was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots at St. Joe’s a short time later. She was admitted with a gunshot wound.

That brought this year’s homicide total in Paterson to 12 compared with 21 at this same time last year.

Valdes and Abbassi didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified in any of the shootings.

