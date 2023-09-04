Blazing Fireball Meteor Captured By NJ Photographer In Mad Dash Across Mid-Atlantic

Werner Tedesco was taking photos in a sunflower field facing west along Route 47 in Goshen (Middle Township, Cape May County), when the fireball meteor came streaking across the sky just after 9:15 p.m.

"I watched it go from almost directly above me to right over the Delaware Bay," Tedesco said in a Facebook post. "It was VERY bright and green in color."

According to NASA, the fireball became visible 47 miles above the Forest Hill, MD, and moved northwest at 36,000 miles per hour. It disintegrated at an altitude of 22 miles above the Gnatstown, PA, having achieved a brightness equal to that of a quarter moon and traveling just over 55 miles through the atmosphere.

