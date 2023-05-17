Fair and Breezy 64°

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Spotted Filming 'It Ends With Us' In Hoboken (PHOTOS)

Some big stars have been spotted in Hoboken. 

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni film "It Ends With Us" in Hoboken.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni film "It Ends With Us" in Hoboken. Photo Credit: Caroline Diamand
Sam Barron

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were seen filming "It Ends With Us" at 10th and Bloomfield streets in Hoboken on Wednesday morning, May 17.

The movie — directed by Baldoni — is an adaptation of the bestselling Colleen Hoover book, which is about the relationship between Lily and neurosurgeon Ryan. Things get messy when Lily's ex-boyfriend enters the picture. 

Last month, the movie put out a casting call for extras to take part in the Jersey shoot, with partial nudity required.

