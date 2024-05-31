'Bittersweet:' Popular Bergen County Candy Shop Hanna Krause Closing After 65 Years

Anyone who's seen it knows it, and anyone who's been inside can still smell it.

But in a bittersweet twist of fate, the iconic Hansel and Gretal-esque, tudor building with colorful cutouts and friendly faces will be closing its doors on Friday, June 28, after 65 years.

The owner, Karen Ryan, whose grandfather opened the shop the same year she was born, is planning on retiring. And so, much to the disappointment of her customers, Hanna Krause will be closing.

"I am sad, it's bittersweet," said Ryan, a steady stream of customers coming in and out of the candy shop to bid their farewells on Friday, May 31. "But life goes on."

Abby Fischer has been shopping at Krause's for 30 years and came into the shop on Friday. She said the candies complete every holiday in her home.

"We really love this store," Fischer said, before turning to an employee.

"I can't believe you're doing this to us!"

"They serve the best chocolates around," she tells Daily Voice.

Ryan said the most popular candies were the chocolate dip strawberries, the peanut butter explosion and the peanut butter pretzel caramel.

Customers have been visiting the store wondering where they're going to find their candy, but she said she might open a small website after closing.

"I will miss working here," Ryan said. "There were wonderful employees that made it a fun place to work."

