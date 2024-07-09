Birthday Party Machete Assault, Baseball Bat Brawl Prompts Investigation By Clifton Police

Multiple 911 calls reporting people fighting — some with baseball bats, knifes, and a machete — brought officers to the Clifton Sports & Fitness Club on Scoles Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 7, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson tells Daily Voice.

There, officers found a 15-year-old boy from Passaic who'd been struck with the machete, suffering a gash to his head, Anderson said. He was taken to a local hospital by Clifton Fire Department EMS.

Then, around 4:30 a.m., police were notified by a hospital that a second victim, this one a 44-year-old Passaic man, had arrived for treatment of a stab wound to his hip while at the same birthday bash, according to Anderson.

Clifton detectives are working with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office CSI on the investigation. No arrests had been made as of press time.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact detectives at 973-470-5908

