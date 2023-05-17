Fair and Breezy 64°

Billy Crystal Spotted Filming TV Show In North Jersey

He looked mahvelous!

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh with Billy Crystal
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh with Billy Crystal Photo Credit: Andre Sayegh Facebook
Sam Barron

Billy Crystal was in Paterson recently filming "Before", a limited series for Apple TV+, Mayor Andre Sayegh revealed on social media.

"Add another big name to the long list of Hollywood heavyweights who have picked Paterson to film,' Sayegh said. "It was an honor to have Billy Crystal in our city today."

On "Before," Crystal plays a child psychiatrist grieving over the loss of his wife who meets a troubled foster child. 

