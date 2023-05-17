Billy Crystal Spotted Filming TV Show In North Jersey

Billy Crystal was in Paterson recently filming "Before", a limited series for Apple TV+, Mayor Andre Sayegh revealed on social media.

"Add another big name to the long list of Hollywood heavyweights who have picked Paterson to film,' Sayegh said. "It was an honor to have Billy Crystal in our city today."

On "Before," Crystal plays a child psychiatrist grieving over the loss of his wife who meets a troubled foster child.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.