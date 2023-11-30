Batch Of Bogus Bills Seized, Couple Busted In Rochelle Park Stop

Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over the Hyundai Genesis on dead-ended Lexington Avenue off Cliff Street after the driver committed multiple traffic violations shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, Capt. James M. DePreta said.

Empty prescription bottles and other paraphernalia were in plain view, the captain said.

The driver, Wade Wallace, 37, of Trenton also had a suspended license, DePreta said.

A positive indication from Maywood Police K-9 Phoenyx – handled by Officer Chris Nichols -- led to a search of the sedan and the discovery of $2,190 worth of fugazi Grants and Jacksons that the captain said police believe were going to be used at area stores.

Officers Ryan Burke and Hasan Shah joined their colleagues at the scene.

Wallace and his passenger, vehicle owner Alexandra Martinez, 27, of Lawrenceville, were both arrested and charged with counterfeiting.

Martinez was released on a summons. Wallace was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Thursday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

