Bicyclist From Englewood Hospitalized In 9W Crash, Driver From Westchester, 79, Cited

The bicyclist was hit by the Toyota Corolla at Palisades Interstate Parkway Exit 4 shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Alpine Acting Police Chief Matthew S. Kent said.

Members of the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with face and back pain, the chief said.

The Ardsley, NY, driver was unharmed. She received a summons for failing to stop, Kent said.

Demarest police assisted their Alpine colleagues, the chief said.

