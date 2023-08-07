Bicyclist, 48, Struck In Franklin Lakes Intersection Dies

The victim was struck at the intersection of Briarwoods Road at Bayberry Lane by a 2020 Acura RDX driven by a 35-year-old borough woman shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

Good Samaritans rendered CPR and first aid until officers arrived moments later, the captain said.

The bicyclist was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was later pronounced dead, the captain said.

Any possible charges or summonses would be determined following what McCombs said is currently an ongoing investigation.

Responding with borough officers were members of the Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps, paramedics from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

