Bias Crime: Englewood Man Attacks Couple Trying To Stop Vandalism Of Pro-Israel Sign: Leonia PD

The couple was headed across the Edgewood Road bridge over Route 95 shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, when they saw Keon Jordan Davis Williams damaging the sign, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

They pulled over and exchanged words with him, the chief said.

Davis-Williams then “knocked the driver’s cellphone out of his hand, damaging the cellphone, then assaulted the driver and struck the passenger when she attempted to stop the assault,” Tamagny said.

He wasn’t done, the chief said.

Directing anti-Semitic slurs at them, Davis-Williams threw a brick through the rear windshield of the couple's car before fleeing on a bicycle, Tamagny said.

Officer Devon O’Donnell tracked down Davis-Williams on Ridgeland Terrace a short time later. O'Donnell was quickly joined by fellow Officers Young Cho and Debbie Maldonado and Sgt. Sihoon Chung, the chief said.

Back at headquarters, Maldonado realized that the bicycle that Davis-Williams was riding had been reported stolen from Broad Avenue on Dec. 4, he added.

Davis-Williams, who lives at the Rock Creek Terrace Apartments in Englewood, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of bias intimidation, illegal weapons possession, criminal mischief and possession of stolen property.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

