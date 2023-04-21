Bi-State Bust: 32 Pounds Of Pot Plus Hash, 'Shrooms Seized By Bergen Narcs

Anthony Nunez, 32, of Richmond Hill was arrested by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Narcotic Task Force after a search of his vehicle in Fort Lee turned up 14 pounds of marijuana and some mushrooms, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jose A. Castro-Lopez, 34, of Lodi was arrested after a search of his vehicle in Saddle Brook produced three pounds of pot, the prosecutor said.

Gabriel Guzman, 28, of Saddle Brook was arrested after a search of his Cypress Avenue home turned up 15 pounds of pot, along with the hash and mushrooms, Musella said.

All three were charged with possession of drugs for sale and then released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

