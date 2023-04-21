Fair 67°

SHARE

Bi-State Bust: 32 Pounds Of Pot Plus Hash, 'Shrooms Seized By Bergen Narcs

A Bergen County duo -- one from Lodi and the other Saddle Brook -- were busted along with an associate from Queens with 32 pounds of pot, more than a pound of hash and some psilocybin mushrooms for sale, authorities said.

Separate searches turned up 32 pounds of pot plus hash and mushrooms for sale, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Separate searches turned up 32 pounds of pot plus hash and mushrooms for sale, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Anthony Nunez, 32, of Richmond Hill was arrested by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Narcotic Task Force after a search of his vehicle in Fort Lee turned up 14 pounds of marijuana and some mushrooms, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jose A. Castro-Lopez, 34, of Lodi was arrested after a search of his vehicle in Saddle Brook produced three pounds of pot, the prosecutor said.

Gabriel Guzman, 28, of Saddle Brook was arrested after a search of his Cypress Avenue home turned up 15 pounds of pot, along with the hash and mushrooms, Musella said.

All three were charged with possession of drugs for sale and then released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE