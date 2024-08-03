A Few Clouds 88°

Beyoncé Films Commercial At NJ Laundromat

Did you feel her aura?

Beyonce was at The Laundry Basket in Nutley this week.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Raph_PH Flickr via Wikipedia (inset)
Cecilia Levine
Beyoncé was in North Jersey this week filming a commercial at a local laundromat.

An employee at The Laundry Basket on Centre Street in Nutley confirmed to Daily Voice that the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer was in on Wednesday, July 31, shooting a commercial for Levi's.

Last March, the pop star, currently in her country era, debuted her very-own song with the same name as the iconic jeans brand in her album "Cowboy Carter." 

Well, except her song has two Is in the title — "Levii's Jeans" — and features Post Malone. Click here to listen.

