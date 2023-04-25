'Better Life Out Here': Family's Staten Island Bakery Relocates To NJ After 20 Years

Bruno Bakery opened at at 356 W. Main St., in Freehold, on Nov. 15, 2022. Mother's Day will be its last day in business in Staten Island.

It's a true family affair involving dad and chef, Biagio Settepani, mom Pina Settepani, son Joseph Settepani, son Salvatore Settepani, daughter Fina Pulaj, and Chef Joseph's wife and pastry chef Daniela Settepani.

The father emigrated to New York from Italy when he was 12 years old. He worked in his first bakery when he was 17. "Ever since then it's been through his blood."

The father's first bakeries were in Manhattan and Brooklyn before opening in the Dongan Hills section of Staten Island about 20 years ago.

The Settepani parents moved to New Jersey 2.5 years ago. The children followed suit that summer.

"It's a better life out here," said Fina, of Marlboro. "It's going well. It's moving along. People are still recognizing its here. We're getting the word out."

Bruno's has served up plenty of its specialties such as cannolis and internationally known panettone. Panettone is a speciality during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and colomba (shaped like a dove) at Easter time.

Even more exciting for Bruno Bakery is that it will soon be opening a Gelateria in May.

"Everyone is very excited about our gelato by mid-May. Freshly homemade gelato," Pulaj said. "Our cannolis people love. It's a very traditional Italian bakery."

Wait, there's more.

"Marzipan is selling very well. We make that in-house. My dad puts his special touch on them," she said.

The family also makes specialty cakes for events and special occasions.

"We're very happy to be part of the Freehold, New Jersey community," said Fina, of Marlboro. "We look forward to continue making this area as sweet as possible."

