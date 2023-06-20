Best Weiners In Town? Three Friends Open Hackensack Hot

Herbert Lamont Barr III, Jeremy Fardella and Matthew Bellifemine, all longtime friends, have opened Hackensack Hot Dogs at 7 State St., serving up deep fried dogs with a variety of different flavors.

Barr is a lifelong native of Hackensack with deep roots in the city. Previously working in financial technology, he had longed to open his own eatery and finally found an opportunity.

"This is a complete change of pace for me," Barr said. "But it's all the same to me, it's work."

Hackensack was in need of a place serving up dogs as the city continues to expand, Barr said.

"We decided to strike while the iron was hot," Barr said. "We just jumped on it and we've been slammed."

While not a native of Hackensack, Fardella moved to New Jersey from Queens, NY for college and never left. Fardella, who also works at Lazy Lanigan's, is described by Barr as "Hackensack's favorite bartender."

"New Jersey is known for its deep fried hot dog but if you lived in Hackensack, you had to go 20 minutes ," Fardella said. "I like to try and make people happy with service and a smile."

Fardella is one of the few New Yorkers brave enough to admit that New Jersey is the superior place.

"Hackensack is a melting pot, it's like a smaller New York City," Fardella said. "You've got every culture here. You can walk up and down Main Street and get any kind of cuisine. It feels like it's a better Queens. You're closer to the city and you have more space and room."

Hackensack Hot Dogs wears its love for the city throughout the restaurant, with murals devoted to the skyline, first responders and local sports teams.

"This is everything to me," Barr said. "I'm a Hackensack guy. I love Hackensack. This was built for Hackensack."

The partners make it their mission to deliver the highest quality hot dog. Their bread is delivered daily and the meat comes from Thumann's in Carlstadt. On the menu is where they let their creativity shine. Hot dogs include the mac-n-shack, the pizza dog and the Philly dog.

Owing to its Jersey roots, they even offer a BEC (bacon egg and cheese) breakfast dog.

For any amateur hot dog eating competitor, Hackensack Hot Dog will put your photo on the wall if you can eat more than three of its jumbo dogs- a quarter pound hot dog on a nine-inch bun, wrapped in bacon and topped with chili sauce.

And as for the quality of their weiners, Fardella stands by the boast on their website that theirs are the best.

"I have full faith in that," Fardella said.

Hackensack Hot Dogs, 7 State St., Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.