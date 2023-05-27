Best Ice Cream Shops Across North Jersey

What better way to ward off the heat than with a delicious dish of soft serve or a creamy, custardy cone loaded with your favorite toppings?

Here’s a list of the most popular ice cream shops across North Jersey, meticulously curated according to the highest-rated shops on user review sites.

Holsten’s, Bloomfield

Van Dyk’s, Ridgewood

Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City

Cranberry Junction, Hackensack

Ice Cream On Grand, Englewood

Ernie’s, Mahwah

Cake and Cone, East Rutherford

Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield

il laboratorio del gelato, Hoboken and Montclair

Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood

Applegate Farm, Montclair

Falls Creamery, Little Falls

Denville Dairy, Denville

Randy’s Homemade Ice Cream, Pompton Lakes

Mackey’s Orchard, Belvidere

Beenie’s Ice Cream, Morristown

Dover Dairy Maid, Dover

Das’ Creamery, Budd Lake

Polar Cub Ice Cream, Whitehouse Station

This list was made according to the highest-rated shops on user review sites. If you feel we missed one, please email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.