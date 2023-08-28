Best Colleges In NJ: Website Releases 2024 Rankings

Just in time for the 2023-24 school year, Niche.com has released its list of best colleges in New Jersey.

In fact, several universities in the Garden State also made the popular ranking site's list of best colleges in America — with Princeton coming in at No. 5 (click here to read up on how the list was compiled).

The top 10 universities in New Jersey according to Niche are:

No. 1. Princeton University

No. 2. Rutgers University New Brunswick, Piscataway

No. 3. Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken

No. 4. The College of New Jersey, Ewing

No. 5. Rutgers University, Newark

No. 6. New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark

No. 7. Seton Hall University, South Orange

No. 8. Rutgers University, Camden

No. 9. Montclair State University

No. 10. Rowan University, Glassboro

Click here for Niche's full list of best colleges in NJ for 2024.

