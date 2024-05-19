Body Pulled From NJ River ID'd As Woman Who Vanished 14 Years Ago, Family Says

The body recovered along with three cars from the Cooper River in Pennsauken last week has been identified by her daughter as Bernadine Gunner, who went missing in July 2010.

In a Facebook post shared Saturday, May 18, Julia Young says United Search Corps was behind the recovery operation in Pennsauken on Thursday, May 16, in which dive teams pulled three vehicles, along with Gunner's body, from the river in Pennsauken.

At the time, officials said the FBI was assisting and that DNA testing would be required to identify the body.

An archived post from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Gunner had last been seen on July 11, 2010, in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra.

Footage obtained by Daily Voice showed a newer-model Audi SUV being towed from the scene.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's inquiry placed Sunday, May 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.