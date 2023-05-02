Bergen's Popular Kimchi Smoke Leaving One Of Its Stores

Robert Austin Cho, who runs the popular Korean-Texas BBQ hybrid, announced on Instagram that Kimchi Smoke Barbecue will be leaving Westwood in the next two months.

"We thank everyone who has visited us, supported us, dined in, took out, bought merchandise and sauce, ordered catering, wrote reviews, shared photos, posted photos, videos, wrote blogs, articles, interviews, voted for us," Cho wrote. "There are simply so many great things that happened."

Kimchi's Ridgewood location will remain open, Cho said and the restaurants plans to focus on catering and its food truck.

Fans of Kimchi offered their support on Instagram.

"There is so much love and support for you," one user said. "The people that love you are going to seek you out and find it. Wishing you nothing but the best."

