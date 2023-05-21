Fair 68°

Bergenfield Teen Shot, Critically Wounded

A Bergenfield teen was in critical condition after she was shot several times Sunday night, responders said. 

A manhunt was underway.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps rushed the 18-year-old victim to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center with five gunshot wounds around 7 p.m., responders said.

The shooter fled the scene of the North Taylor Street shooting, they said.

Unconfirmed reports were that police were searching for a sibling who was driving a Honda with a female companion.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

