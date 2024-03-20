Bergen Ex-Con Busted With Pistol Two Days After Prison Release

Nazir R. Halloway, 26, spent a mandatory one year behind bars coincidentally after pleading guilty last year to unlawful possession of a handgun, records show.

He was paroled on Monday, March 18, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Little Ferry Lt. John Andronaco was on patrol when he spotted a 2020 Acura ILX with darkly-tinted windows in the parking lot of the Stagecoach Motel just off westbound Route 46 shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Halloway appeared to be waiting for Andronaco to pass when he pulled out onto the highway, got into the center lane and drove at a speed "much slower" than the posted 40mph limit, which rises to 50mph in Teterboro, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.

Andronaco follow the vehicle through a few towns into Hasbrouck Heights before stopping it.

Halloway and his passenger, Adonis M. Mouton, 25, of Englewood "appeared overly nervous for a traffic stop," Walters said.

Halloway, in particular, "appeared to be shaking nervously" and wouldn't look at the officer as he handed over his driver's license, the chief said.

As he ran the vehicle's license plate, Adronaco noticed Mouton "making furtive movements, reaching around the vehicle and into his pockets," Walters said.

Mouton told him he was looking for a vape, he said.

A computer check revealed Halloway's recent history.

Andronaco patted down Halloway and Mouton down, then asked Mouton for permission to inspect his vehicle, the chief said.

Mouton refused, he said, so Andronaco got K-9 Timmy out of his police cruiser.

He was also joined by Little Ferry Officer Michael Lee and Hasbrouck Heights Officer Joseph Olivo.

Timmy indicated that drugs were present in two different spots in the vehicle, so Andronaco searched it.

In the center console he found a .380-caliber Bersa handgun, Walters said. In the trunk he found 9mm ammo in a fabric shopping bag.

A&D Towing impounded. the vehicle.

Halloway and Mouton remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

Both are charged with possessing a firearm for an unlawful purpose. Halloway also was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

