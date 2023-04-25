Bergen Deacon Who Suffered Strokes Vacationing Sees Surge Of Support

On Sunday, April 23, Puliatte — who serves the Parish of St. Joseph in Demarest — fell ill with pneumonia, had two strokes and developed an acute blood infection, while traveling abroad, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by his son, James.

The hospital that the deacon is staying at does not have the proper equipment or medical personnel to treat him, his son said.

A medical evacuation via air hospital to transport is needed to bring Puliatte to a hospital back home — and will require additional financial assistance.

"Your generosity would help us cover the expenses of this essential medical transportation and ease the burden on our family during this difficult time once we can get Deacon Jim back on the road to recovery," James writes.

As of Tuesday, April 25, more than $75,000 had been raised on the campaign. Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.