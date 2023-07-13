Bergen County's Kailyn Seickel, 26, Changed Life For Women With Her Condition

Seickel worked as a graphic designer for Bleacher Reports and Turner Sports Digital Marketing, her obituary reads. She was an advocate for women suffering from endometriosis and chronic illness, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, Scott and Melanie and her siblings, Rebecca, Scott and Ryan, along with her grandparents and numerous other relatives, her obituary reads.

"Meeting Kailyn truly changed my life and I am so grateful that I got to experience her love, kindness, intelligence, sense of curiosity and adventure, and her deep desire to help and uplift others," wrote a mourner on her tribute wall. "She will be deeply missed."

A funeral was held at Our Lady of Mercy on Monday, July 10 in Park Ridge. To view her obituary, click here.

