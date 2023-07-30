Bergen County's Cardi B Throws Mic At Concertgoer Who Splashed Her With Drink (Video)

Viral footage captured Bergen County resident and R&B star Cardi B throwing a microphone at a concertgoer who tossed a drink at her on stage during a Las Vegas performance.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 29 at Drai’s Beachclub, in the middle of the 30-year-old Tenafly resident's performance of "Bodak Yellow" — the opening lyrics of which are quite fitting for the incident.

The 6-second clip shared by TikTok user emprezzz876 had been viewed 24M times as of Sunday, July 30.

The show resumed after security intervened. It was not immediately clear if any charges had been filed.

Last month, a Manalapan man was arrested for throwing a cell phone at singer Bebe Rexha during a New York City show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.