Bergen County Teen Bounces Back: Watch Hezly Rivera's Beam, Bars Routines At Paris Olympics

"Officially an Olympian!"

Hezly Rivera and the USA gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics.

 Photo Credit: hezlyrivera Instagram/jordanchiles Instagram
Cecilia Levine
That's what Bergen County native Hezly Rivera captioned an Instagram post showing stills from her beam and bars routine at the Paris Olympics Sunday, July 28.

Rivera, 16, is the youngest American athlete competing in Paris, and got off to a rather wobbly start in the qualifiers on beam. See videos below.

The Oradell native scored a 12.633 on beam — nearly two full points lower than her score at the trials last month. Her uneven bars routine was near-perfect though: She scored 13.900.

ALO SEE: Oradell Gymnast Who At 9 Said Her Dream Was Landing Spot On Olympic Team Just Made It Happen

Team USA notched an overall 172.296.

