Bergen County Mom Roasts Daughter On 'Saturday Night Live'

In honor of Mother's Day, Troast, a featured player on "Saturday Night Live," and a native of Ho-Ho Kus, was joined by her mom, Joanie in the cold opening, which featured the moms of the show's cast poking fun at their children.

"I love watching you on the show honey, it's the best part of my Sunday," Joanie said.

"Wait, you watch the show on Sunday?" Chloe asked.

"Doesn't everybody watch it on Sunday? Saturdays I'm in the club," Joanie said.

Joanie got to join her daughter in saying the show's signature line, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

