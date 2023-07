A ticket sold at Paramus Quick and Fresh at 100 Route 17 North in Paramus matched four of the white balls and the Power Ball in the drawing held on Saturday, July 15, netting the winner $100,000.

The winning numbers were 02, 09, 43, 55, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.