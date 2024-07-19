Bergen County Dad Dies Days After Being Struck By Vehicle

Jun Young Shin, of Palisades Park, was at the intersection of Grand and Henry streets when he was struck by a 34-year-old woman from Teaneck around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, July 7, according to crash reports obtained by Daily Voice. Shin died on Tuesday, July 16.

While the driver has not been charged or cited in this incident, she does have a slew of traffic offenses dating back to 2016.

Shin was wearing dark clothing and the driver told arriving officers he "came out of nowhere," the crash report says. Due to Shin's medical state upon police arrival, he was unable to provide a statement.

Shin leaves behind a wife and two children, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by his son, Brian Shin.

"He arrived at the hospital with multiple injuries including: multiple broken ribs, a fractured femur, a broken and bleeding pelvis, along with bleeding on the head, and trauma/bruising all throughout his body," Brian Shin said of his father's condition.

"During treatment, he experienced both liver and kidney failure shortly after arriving. That combined with the extensive blood loss from the initial accident, left him ineligible for liver replacement surgery."

Shin died surrounded by his family, his son said.

While the Shins' campaign says that the crash was a result of speeding and drunk driving, a preliminary investigation found no evidence of drunk driving or other fault on the part of the driver, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.

