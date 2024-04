The ice cream chain is hosting its annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 16 between noon and 8 p.m. at its Ridgewood location at 104-106 Franklin Ave.

"Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, you're showing us how much you care," the company said. "We love you too and Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.