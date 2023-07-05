belVita Breakfast Sandwiches Being Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Peanuts

New Jersey-based Mondelēz Global is recalling two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products that could have undeclared peanuts due to cross contamination while being produced.

According to the FDA, anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts could fast serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they were to eat or possibly come into contact with the recalled items.

The recall is limited to these particular products, which were sold at stores across the country:

The issue arose during a routine internal inspection, when the company found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make those particular items.

No other belVita products were impacted by the issue.

To date, there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions due to consumption of the recalled breakfast sandwiches.

