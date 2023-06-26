Fog/Mist 72°

SHARE

Beloved Music Teacher Fighting Cancer Again Sees Community Support

Lynette Parks is once again in the fight of her life and the community is coming to her aid.

Lynette Parks
Lynette Parks Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

The beloved music teacher at Young World Day School in Mahwah has been diagnosed with cancer. Parks previously beat cancer in 2019. 

Parks, a mother of three, works at Trader Joe's in Wayne when she's not sharing her love of music at preschools in the area.

A fundraiser has been set up to help ease her financial burden. As of Monday, June 26, almost $12,000 has been raised.

"Lynette is a ray of sunshine despite all the hardships she has faced," Emma Joseph, who organized the fundraiser, said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE