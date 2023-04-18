Beloved Ocean County HS Teacher Fady Hanna Dies: 'We Feel Horrible'

Fady Hanna, an English teacher at Manchester Regional High School since 2020, was remembered by Schools Superintendent Gary Lubisco Jr. as "an engaging teacher," who made students feel excited to attend class.

"We feel horrible," Luisco told Daily Voice. "He was a beloved member of our school community and will be deeply missed."

It was not immediately known when or how Hanna died.

The school will be closed on Wednesday, April 19 due to Hanna's untimely death, officials announced in a letter.

Hanna previously taught in Jersey City, Montclair and Dover, according to his LinkedIn biography.

He earned his college degrees from Montclair State University, receiving his bachelor's degree in 2008.

