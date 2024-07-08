Belligerent West Milford Man At Popular Brewery Spits On, Threatens To Kill Officers: Cops

Unruly behavior exhibited by Anthony Walker, 50, of West Milford, brought Wayne police officers to Seven Tribesmen Brewery just before 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, Wayne Police Capt. Dan Daly said.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found Walker arguing with the bartender.

Officers tried to calm Walker down and said they'd help find him a ride home, however, Walker's aggressive behavior only continued, Daly said. That's when Walker took a "fighting stance" toward police and was immediately arrested.

Officers spoke with witnesses on scene who said that the man made gestures and a statement that he was going to commit a sex act with another patron’s wife, police said.

During the processing of his arrest, Walker remained uncooperative and spit at Officer Cafone, saying that he would kill him, according to Daly. Walker refused to be fingerprinted and was found to have an outstanding order for a DNA swab, which he refused to provide, police said.

Walker was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threats, Obstructing a Governmental Function, Throwing Bodily Fluids at a Law Enforcement Officer, Refusal To Provide DNA Sample and Refusal to Submit to Identification Procedures. He was charged on a warrant and transferred to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

