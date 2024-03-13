Believed Killer's Final Facebook Post Prompted Support From Friends Before NJ Murder-Suicide

"Bye [till] we meet again I love y’all," Alex Morales wrote on Feb. 29, shortly after 11 p.m.

The post garnered 20 comments, some people checking in, others sending love.

"What's up with you Alex Morales , how are man, hope you are feeling well, if not right now, just think things will get better bro. hang in there," one person wrote.

"Alex, I hope u are well brother. If u ever just need to talk ... reach out," another said. "If u need help or a referral please let me know."

On Saturday, March 2, Morales and his girlfriend Katherine Andujar, were found dead in a home in Lindenwold, authorities previously announced. Morales, 44, is believed to have shot 39-year-old Andujar before turning the gun on himself, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said alongside Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.

"Deep sigh," wrote one person who had previously offered support. "Goodbye old friend. My condolences to all."

"Rip bro I hit u up right when u posted this for in case you needed a friend," another added. "Wish you would have responded."

A GoFundMe launched for Andujar's sons notes she lost her life to domestic gun violence.

An obituary for Morales says he was born in Puerto Rico and had worked for Nelson's Tree Service in Vineland. He's survived by his son, Alexander Morales Jr.; his mom, Lillian Velez; and five siblings.

Click here to view or donate to Kathy Andujar's GoFundMe.

