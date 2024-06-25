Fair 88°

Bayonne Man Shot Dead In SoHo, Reports Say

A 31-year-old Bayonne man was shot and killed in Lower Manhattan on the early morning of Tuesday, June 25, according to authorities and multiple reports.

At 5:16 a.m.,  officers responded to 41 Greene St. and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh, the New York Police Department said. 

The man was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The man is from Bayonne, according to ABC 7. That information was not confirmed by the NYPD. The NY Daily News said it happened outside of a luxury retail store. 

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

