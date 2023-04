The fire broke out in the utility room of the $3.6 million Crest Road home shortly before 10:30 a.m. April 25.

Work apparently was being done on the house at the time, responders said.

Everyone inside got out OK and damage apparently was minimal, they said.

Village police and EMS also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

