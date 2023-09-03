Banquet Frozen Chicken Strips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic In Entree

Conagra Brands issued the recall for approximately 245,366 pounds of the Banquet brand entrees, the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The entrees were produced on Thursday, June 20, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and Monday, July 17. The following products are subject to recall:

8.9-oz. carton containing one entree of "BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL" with best if used by "DEC 11 2024," "JAN 01 2025," or "JAN 07 2025" and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

Click here to view the product label.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number "EST. P-9" printed on the side of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with the consumption of the product, the USDA said, noting that FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

