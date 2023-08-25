Bada Bing! Drea de Matteo Debuts OnlyFans Account

Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana on "The Sopranos" announced on her Instagram that she was launching an OnlyFans account. A subscription costs $15 a month,

No word on what De Matteo plans to show off on OnlyFans but she had been teasing the announcement since last September.

The 51-year-old recently appeared as a guest star on "Mayans M.C." and hosts the Gangster Goddess Broad-Cast where she reminisces about her time on New Jersey's most famous television show.

