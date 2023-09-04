'Bad Dream That Won't End': Cancer Strikes Child From North Jersey Family Of First Responders

At only 4 years old, Jonathan Benkovic has a mass so large that it’s compressing his right kidney.

It’s called Wilms tumor.

Also known as nephroblastoma, it often affects children 3 to 4 years old.

Jonathan has a very rare subtype called diffuse anaplasia, which is difficult to treat, say his parents, Joseph and Melissa of Wanaque.

The young boy with the sweet, show-stopping smile has had to begin strong chemotherapy treatments that will last 30 weeks -- at least -- in addition to radiation, they said.

Jonathan has fought bravely, which isn’t all that surprising when you consider that he comes from a family of heroes.

His father, Joseph Benkovic, is a Bergen County sheriff’s officer. His uncle, Michael Greco, is a Hackensack and Hasbrouck Heights firefighter. His grandfather, Tony Greco, is a retired firefighter from the same two departments. His grandmother, Debbie, is retired from FDNY’s EMS.

“I really can not believe this is happening to this sweet four-year-old,” said Tony Greco of Hasbrouck Heights, calling it “a bad dream that won’t end.”

What’s more, Jonathan’s mom, Melissa, also has MS.

“My darling daughter already has the burden of multiple sclerosis and now her son has this,” Greco said. “Why so much hardship on this family that never hurt anyone?

“This is so unfair.”

The sheriff’s PBA Local 134, along with police and firefighters in Hasbrouck Heights and Hackensack, are all staging or planning fundraisers.

The first is “Going for Gold for Jonny,” which, for any donation over $20, gets you a t-shirt. All proceeds go directly to the Benkovics.

YOU CAN HELP / GO HERE: Going Gold for Jonny

“The Greco and Benkovic families really do appreciate the love and support,” grandpa Tony said. “Keep Jonathan in your prayers.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.